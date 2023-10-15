Could This Maine Lobster Really Be a One Out of 100 Million Catch?

Take a look at this cute little guy.

That is one cool-looking lobster. It's taking multicolored to the next level.

This video was posted by Jacob Knowles, a fifth-generation lobsterman here in Maine. Jake posted the video recently on his TikTok page, and it blew up.

I guess we can call him a cotton candy lobster or possibly a rainbow-colored lobster, considering he's got all kinds of hues coming out. And the fact that he has a blue claw growing in is pretty special. Jake points out the other tones of blue throughout the lobster. It's a pretty rare find, no question about that.

Jacob__Knowles via TikTok Jacob__Knowles via TikTok loading...

But how rare? Well, I guess it depends on how this lobster is classified. Assuming it's a rainbow lobster or cotton candy, then sources will tell you the odds of catching one is one out of 100 million. Now, it makes a lot more sense that Jake said he'd never caught one that looked like that before.

The story doesn't end there, though, because this rare lobster's life is about to change forever.

Since the lobster was of size and not a female, Jacob didn't throw it back. Instead, it's come home to live with him...kind of. It will be living in the tank back at his shop for folks to go and see.

Jacob__Knowles via TikTok Jacob__Knowles via TikTok loading...

This is just another viral video for Jacob. At the time of publishing, it was near 250,000 views.

This is nothing new for the TikTok star. Jacob has gained quite an incredible following since he started posting his lobstering videos on social media. Currently, he has over two million subscribers on TikTok alone.

I highly recommend giving him a follow. It's a fascinating look at Maine's number one industry.

