It seems that every time winter arrives, we inevitably end up doing a handful of stories of how to safely share the roads with those who work hard to clear them when the snow flies.

But just as sure as we caution folks every year to stay safely behind snowplows, and give them the space to do their work, there will inevitably be someone who provides us with a real-life cautionary tale to point folks to as an example of what happens when you don't take safety in mind when traveling with snowplows.

One such event occurred this week.

According to the Maine State Police Facebook Page, a driver decided to try their luck at passing a snowplow and it didn't end up so well.

"This vehicle attempted to avoid the slower moving MDOT plow truck on the right hand side today during white out conditions and paid the price. Luckily the only damage was to the vehicle (and their pride) and no one was injured."

From the look of it, it's a miracle, indeed, that no one was injured. I can't even imagine what was going through the mind of the driver, let alone the plow operator when this went down. Thankfully, for both of them, they were all able to walk away from this contact.

The post went on to caution other drivers to use caution and common sense when sharing the roads with snowplows.

"...Please operate with caution around the MDOT and Municipal plow crews as they clear the roadways of snow. They have to operate at slower speeds to be able to clear/salt the roads efficiently so when passing, please do so safely and with regard for road conditions, traffic, and applicable motor vehicle laws."

Although Spring may be on the horizon, there's still plenty of time yet for winter to have its way with us, and for enough snow to fly to make driving difficult. Be careful out there, and be respectful of those who work hard to make sure our Maine roads are passable.

