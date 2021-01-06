Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick, 1-6-21

The head of the Maine CDC says he’s extremely concerned about the rapid rise in cases of coronavirus in Aroostook County, which now has 589 active cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah says many of the recent outbreaks in the state are in the County. For much of the pandemic, Aroostook had relatively few cases of the virus. But there's been a 400% jump in the past 30 days.

Dr. Shah said he's asked their team of epidemiologists and disease investigators to pay special attention to what’s happening in Aroostook County so that if they detect outbreaks, they can intervene as quickly as possible.