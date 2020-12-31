Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Fifty-seven new infections were reported in Aroostook County on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases here to 423. Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC said, “Our concern level is high with respect to what’s happening in Aroostook County right now, particularly in three nursing facilities. High View in Madawaska, Mercy Home in Eagle Lake, and Caribou Nursing and Rehab.” There have been seven deaths at the three nursing homes in the past week and more than 150 people have been infected.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick has received its first 2,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Shawn Berry, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said they anticipate the first 1,200 doses will be given during the first week of January.