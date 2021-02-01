Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 156 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and no additional deaths. This after 20 COVID deaths were reported in the state on Saturday with 355 new infections. Currently, 160 people are hospitalized with the disease in Maine, 52 are in intensive care. So far, over 115,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Nearly 39,000 people have received their second dose.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Aroostook County reported four deaths and 18 new cases over the weekend.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: About 3,000 people in New Brunswick are fully vaccinated. Public Health says active cases of COVID-19 continue to go down slowly in the province with 283 known active cases as of Sunday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app