Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 283 new coronavirus cases and no related deaths in the state. Aroostook County has nine new infections. Maine's seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 225 per day. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said nearly a third of state residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Maine is slated to receive a record 55,000 doses for its state vaccination program next week.

Get our free mobile app

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. the number of active cases is 135, the majority of the cases are in the Edmundston region. Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health said, "The temptation to gather with friends and loved ones will be great this weekend. Let’s work together to fight COVID-19 by observing the Easter weekend safely and keeping our contacts low." New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs got his first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Higgs was among some 200 people over the age of 55 being offered the vaccine at a clinic in Fredericton.