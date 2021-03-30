Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Two more Mainers have died with COVID-19. The Maine Center for Disease Control reported the deaths this morning along with 223 new coronavirus cases across the state. Maine has surpassed 50,000 coronavirus cases since it was first detected in the state over a year ago.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: Canadian Health Officials Announce Astrazeneca Vaccine Recommendations

Due to a coronavirus outbreak in northwestern New Brunswick, Public Health says the area in which the Red level applies in Zone 4 has been expanded. Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are now included in the restrictions along with Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region. Students and school staff in areas at the Red level are reminded that they must stay home if they have even one symptom of COVID-19. Additional screening practices will be in place for school staff when they report to work each day. Public Health yesterday reported 11 new cases in the province. The number of active cases is up to 114.