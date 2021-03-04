Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 136 new coronavirus cases and no deaths. Aroostook County has one new infection in today's report. Maine has surpassed 45,000 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills says the state will align its coronavirus vaccination plan with President Biden’s call to immunize teachers and school staff. The move opens up vaccines immediately to more than 50 thousand school staff and child care providers in the state. Maine had recently unveiled an age-based system to determine vaccine eligibility, and this week expanded eligibility to people who are 60 and older. So far, about 131,000 Maine residents are fully vaccinated.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported three new coronavirus infections yesterday. Officials say two of the cases are in the Fredericton Region and involve people in their 20s. There are 37 active cases in the province, with the majority in the Edmundston region.