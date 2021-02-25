Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes 24 more COVID-related deaths in the state. Officials said the deaths most likely didn't all occur in the past 24 hours, however, because there is typically a delay after a patient passes away before a final determination about cause of death is made. That comes on the heels of 17 deaths reported on Wednesday. There are 217 new coronavirus infections statewide Thursday.

Maine expects an even bigger vaccine supply next week, particularly if Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine earns FDA approval in the next few days. So far, more than 105,000 people in Maine have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 56% of Maine residents who are 70 or older have received their first dose, while 15% have been fully vaccinated.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported two new coronavirus cases Wednesday. One in Moncton , the other a staff member at Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston. Both are self-isolating. There were 13 recoveries reported. So the number of known active cases in the province has dropped to 64.