Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine

AROOSTOOK COUNTY: The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating an outbreak at the Caribou Rehab & Nursing Center where 15 residents and at least one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrators at the Caribou nursing home say the last confirmed case was on Dec. 10th, and they are still awaiting results from testing done last weekend.

The CDC on Tuesday reported 458 new coronavirus cases with ten COVID-related deaths.

Active cases in the state jumped to over 8,500 with 170 people hospitalized. Aroostook County has 305 active cases, as of Wednesday.

NEW BRUNSWICK: New Brunswick continues to keep the coronavirus under control. Public Health reported just two new infections on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the province is down to 46. Only two people are hospitalized with the virus.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has moved back to the Yellow level today. Public Health made the recommendation because the growth in new cases has slowed considerably.