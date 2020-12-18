Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Active cases in Aroostook County jumped to 216 Thursday.

Madawaska schools are joining several other school districts in the County in switching to remote learning today.

This after two people connected to the Madawaska Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported six new coronavirus infections on Thursday, including three in the Edmundston area.

The number of active cases in the province is up to 55, with about a third of them at a nursing home in Saint John.

The first COVID vaccinations will be administered in the province this weekend for high priority individuals.