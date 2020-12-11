Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine
LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has 122 known active cases, as of today. Schools in MSAD#1 will not return to in-person instruction until January 4th due to a number of coronavirus cases.
Five people at Zippel Elementary School and four people at Presque Isle High School have tested positive, according to Superintendent Ben Greenlaw.
RSU 39 - Caribou and Stockholm schools will also stay in the remote learning model until after the holidays.
The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 345 new coronavirus infections today, and 4 more deaths as of Thurswday, December 10.. The number of active cases across the state has jumped to over 4500. 172 people are hospitalized with the virus.
