A coronavirus outbreak at the Aroostook County Jail has prompted officials to stop all new intakes and to shut down services that require in person attendance.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen says in consultation with Maine CDC and other stakeholders, all staff and inmates at the jail in Houlton will be tested for the virus.

So far, three inmates have tested positive. For the coming weeks, the Aroostook County Jail will divert any arrests to other county jails that have capacity.

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported 199 new coronavirus cases and no deaths in the state. Aroostook County had five more confirmed cases.