Joe Satriani’s Struggle to Cancel Tour Over Coronavirus Fears

Joe Satriani recalled being caught in the speed of the coronavirus pandemic’s development, noting that it was a struggle at first to postpone a planned tour of Europe.

The guitarist, who is of Italian descent, was aware of how serious the situation had become in Italy in the days leading up to the severe restrictions of movement that are now in place in many parts of the world.

“I have relatives who live in Milan, Italy, so I knew exactly what was happening on the ground,” Satriani told Sonic Perspectives in a recent interview. “I alerted the staff … about not sending my closest buddies, my wife and me to a place where we will only get locked down. There was a lot of denial with the European promoters, but then finally, everyone realized the significance of it.”

Satriani noted that "some promoters kept insisting up until a few days ago that if we canceled, it would be on our shoulders and unable to claim the virus as the problem. We thought they were nuts and days away from an apocalypse. They finally realized, and we canceled the European tour, which we will be moved to 12 months from now.” He added that the rest of his tour commitments are also now in doubt. “I’m taking it one day at a time. And most importantly I urge everyone to be mindful about what’s happening and staying safe and healthy.”

There are currently a total of 472,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the globe, with 21,297 deaths. While 14,779 of the cases are reported to be serious or critical, the other 321,055 active cases are considered to be mild.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl – who recently completed work on the Foo Fighters’ 10th album – revealed plans to address his enforced inactivity by telling stories about his life and career online.

“I’m currently looking for work, so I thought I’d pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile,” he announced in a new Instagram account, pointing out that he’d never paid much attention at school, preferring to listen to death metal instead. “Have mercy. Not going for a Nobel Prize in Literature here. I look forward to sharing some of there more ridiculous moments of my life with you. … Wash your fucking hands.”

James Taylor donated $1 million to a local hospital in a bid to help the establishment battle the pandemic. The singer-songwriter was born at Massachusetts General Hospital, and his father, a doctor, worked there.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital – our hospital – and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” Taylor said in a statement.

He noted that he and his wife, Kim, wanted to “be part of this fight." ”We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all," he said.