Cooper Flagg to Make Official Visit to UConn This Weekend

The most sought after high school senior will be making an official visit to Storrs, Connecticut this weekend, September 22-24 when Cooper Flagg makes an official visit to the UConn campus.

Flagg who recently reclassified from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024 will take a tour of the Huskies' facilities as well as meeting with players and coaching staff. It's classified as an official visit, as opposed to an unofficial visit, as UConn will be paying his expenses.

According to the ctpost , Cooper is also slated to be officially visiting Kansas on October 6-8 and Duke on October 20-22.

He made an unofficial visit to Duke already.

Cooper and his brother Ace, along with their Montverde Academy Basketball Team will be playing twice in Maine this winter, reportedly in January. Their opponents and the location of the games haven't been announced, but they will surely sell out wherever they play. We will keep you updated once we find out date, time, opponents.