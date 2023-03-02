Cooper Flagg Named to 2nd Team High School All-American Basketball Team

Congratulations to former Nokomis High School and 2022 Maine Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg, who was named to the 2nd Team High School All-American Basketball Team. Quite the honor, when you remember that Flagg is just a sophomore at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Selected to the 1st Team were

Cameron Boozer - '25 Christopher Columbus High School, Duke commit

Isiaiah Collier - '23 Wheeler High School, USC commit

Justin Edwards -'23 Imhotep Institute, Kentucky commit

Ron Holland - '23 Duncanville, University of Texas commit

DJ Wagner - '23 Camden - Kentucky commit

2nd Team selections

Cooper Flagg - '25 Montverde High School, uncommitted

Matas Buzelis - '23 Sunrise Christian - professional commit

Stephon Castle - '23 Newton - UConn commit

Dylan Harper - '23 Don Bosco Prep - uncommitted

Cody Williams - '23 Perry High School - Colorado commit

