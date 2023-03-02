Cooper Flagg Named to 2nd Team High School All-American Basketball Team
Congratulations to former Nokomis High School and 2022 Maine Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg, who was named to the 2nd Team High School All-American Basketball Team. Quite the honor, when you remember that Flagg is just a sophomore at Montverde Academy in Florida.
Selected to the 1st Team were
- Cameron Boozer - '25 Christopher Columbus High School, Duke commit
- Isiaiah Collier - '23 Wheeler High School, USC commit
- Justin Edwards -'23 Imhotep Institute, Kentucky commit
- Ron Holland - '23 Duncanville, University of Texas commit
- DJ Wagner - '23 Camden - Kentucky commit
2nd Team selections
- Cooper Flagg - '25 Montverde High School, uncommitted
- Matas Buzelis - '23 Sunrise Christian - professional commit
- Stephon Castle - '23 Newton - UConn commit
- Dylan Harper - '23 Don Bosco Prep - uncommitted
- Cody Williams - '23 Perry High School - Colorado commit
