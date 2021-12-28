Two weeks ago, the New England Patriots sat atop the AFC and had won seven consecutive games. Now, a little more than two weeks later, the Pats find themselves looking up at the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, and are likely looking at a road trip in the first round of the playoffs.

With the play of the defense and rookie QB Mac Jones reeling, the Pats are gifted some respite this weekend as the 2-win Jaguars come to town.

But with Miami now within a game of the Pats and a Week 18 showdown in South Beach still in the cards, nothing is set when it comes to postseason seeding.

Right now, what do you think the most likely outcome for this Patriots team is?