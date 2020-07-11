Construction Begins On New Colby College Building In Waterville

According to Maine Biz, earlier this week, construction began on the Colby College Arts Collaborative building.

The building will occupy the long-vacant buildings at 14 through 20 Main Street. It will be across the street from the nearly constructed Lockwood Hotel.

As a hub for the arts, the building will include flexible performance and exhibition space with a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, artist studios, and offices.

The project is begin done by Landry/French Construction, the same company that recently built the new Colby dorms in downtown Waterville and are currently building the Lockwood Hotel.

The block of buildings are some of the oldest in town, dating back to 1836. The restoration of the 24,000 square foot building will include updates to plumbing and electrical systems, an elevator system, and the addition of a performance space. The renovations will cost about $6.5 million and it is hoped they will be finished by April, 2021.