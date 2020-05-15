Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Aroostook County, Maine

Healthcare officials say a 7th case of the new coronavirus has been detected in Aroostook County.

Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent has tested five of the seven positive cases over the past two months.

The other two tested positive at Houlton Regional Hospital.

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle and Cary Medical Center in Caribou have not had any positive test results for COVID-19.

Four of seven people with the virus in Aroostook County have recovered and there has been no community transmission detected. Statewide, the Maine CDC reports there have been 1,565 cases and 69 deaths as of Thursday, May 14.