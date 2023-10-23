Another great show is coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater!

It's never too early to start dreaming of hot summer nights on the Bangor Waterfront, especially when they start announcing shows for the upcoming 2024 season.

Jason Mraz & The Superband will bring "The Mystical, Magical, Rhythmical, Radical Ride" tour to Bangor, on Sunday night, July 7.

I have great memories of broadcasting live for a tailgate party at Jason’s Bangor Waterfront show, way back in September of 2010, and I can tell you that he is a fun live performer.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 27 at 10 AM at the Waterfront Concerts website, or at Ticketmaster.

Tomorrow night will mark Mraz’s fifth week on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and he’ll perform a quickstep to Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” with his partner Daniella Karagach.

Mraz decided to compete on the show this season after releasing Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, his eighth studio album and return to pop music.

The “The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” will feature a stage full of musicians, including longtime collaborators Raining Jane; Austin, TX-based Grooveline Horns and guitarist Dr. Molly Miller, performing new pop tunes and Mraz fan favorites alike.

Jason is perhaps best known for the Top 5 smash "I'm Yours". Mraz has won two Grammy Awards, and nominated for two others.

Mraz is also the recipient of two Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award and the Hal David Songwriters Hall of Fame Award. He has sold over seven million albums and 11.5 million in digital singles.