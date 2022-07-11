Collision With Injuries on I-95 Near Lincoln, Maine

Maine State Police are investigating a collision involving at least two vehicles on I-95 near Lincoln that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday evening.

State Police, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire Department responded to the crash in the southbound lanes around 5:00 p.m.

Witnesses said one car rolled over several times and ended up on its roof straddling the breakdown lane and the travel lane. Another vehicle went off the highway.

One person was reported to have been transported by Lincoln Ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with unknown injuries. It’s not clear at this time if anyone else was seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic in the southbound lanes around exit 227 was backed up for a time, and was opened to just one lane during the evening hours.

We’re waiting to hear from State Police for details related to the collision. This post will be updated.

