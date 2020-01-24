Coast Guard Says Bodies From Fishing Vessel Found off Maine Coast

According to WABI a fishing vessel operated by good Samaritan's pulled two bodies aboard that were unresponsive as part of a search for a missing boat off the Maine Coast.

Coast Guard officials indicated that they received an emergency radio beacon from the fishing vessel Hayley Ann Thursday afternoon. The EPIRB beacon appeared to be coming from about 45 miles from the southeast of Portland. Coast guard choppers and a plane immediately began searching for the vessel in distress though no update has been provided on whether the boat has been found.

At last check they were working on getting the two found bodies back to shore.