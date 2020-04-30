Cloth Face Covering under Maine’s ‘Stay Safer at Home’ Order

Governor Janet Mills' Office has released more information about who should wear a cloth face covering under Maine's new 'Stay Safer at Home' order.

Beginning Friday, people across the state will be required to wear masks in public settings where physical distancing is difficult to maintain. That includes at grocery stores, retail stores, health care facilities and pharmacies.

Outside, you'll need a face covering if you're waiting for takeout, visiting a playground or are in a busy parking lot.

The order also makes a face mask mandatory on public transportation including buses, taxis, and Ubers.

Young children and people with medical conditions that make it difficult to wear a covering are exempt. The directive runs through the end of May.