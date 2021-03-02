Closings & Delays For Tuesday March 2nd
High winds and poor road conditions today have prompted the closure of schools and several agencies and offices in central and northern Aroostook County. Forecasters say we can expect blowing and drifting snow throughout the day and evening.
Closings for Tuesday, March 2:
The County Federal Credit Union will be closing all branches at 3:30PM 03/02/2021 due to weather.
UMFK will close at 3:00pm today due to inclement weather.
Town of New Sweden selectman meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled. Its rescheduled for March 9th
Northern Light AR Gould Hospital held a community vaccine clinic on today, Tuesday, March 2, at Northern Maine Community College. More than 1,000 people were scheduled to be vaccinated at the clinic, and a large proportion were able to make it. Due to road advisories from Maine State Police, the clinic will shut down early. Hospital staff will remain at the clinic site to honor appointments for people who are still on their way. If participants choose to cancel their appointment for Tuesday, they need to call the hospital switchboard at 207.768.4000. The hospital will reschedule their appointment for another clinic at a date to be determined.
(11:30 a.m.) State Police report Route 1 in Bridgewater area is closed until conditions improve. Route 89 between Caribou and Limestone also closed late this morning due to dangerous conditions.
**UPDATE: UMPI will be closed today due to dangerous driving conditions in central and northern Aroostook. No in-person or live distance classes or meetings will be held and offices on campus are closed. The Houlton Higher Education Center will open at 11 am.
Aroostook CA$H Coalition United Way of Aroostook will be closed for the remainder of the day..
Presque Isle Public Library closed at 1:00 p.m.
Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGAs are closing early at 6:00 p.m.
Aroostook Agency on Aging - CLOSED
Aroostook County Administrative Offices -CLOSED
Caribou Parks and Recreation Department - CLOSED
Caribou Town Office and Library - CLOSED
Woodland Town Office - CLOSED
Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - CLOSED
Fort Fairfield Town Office, Rec. Dept. and Library - CLOSED
Town of St. Agatha - CLOSED
Van Buren Town Office, Library, Recreation & Recycling - CLOSED
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce - CLOSED
Westfield Town Office - CLOSED
Mars Hill Recreation Dept. - CLOSED
Houlton District Court - CLOSED
Crown of Maine Sanitation - Closed today - Pickup will be done on Friday.
Saucier’s Sanitation will not be doing pickups today in the Cross Lake and New Canada areas and will reschedule for tomorrow (Wednesday)
KMH Music in Presque Isle will be closed today due to the road conditions.
Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says today's vaccine clinic at Northern Maine Community College is still on. But due to the frigid weather, if you have an appointment to get your COVID vaccine, please DO NOT arrive early. And if you do, please plan to stay in your vehicle until 10 minutes prior to your appointment. If you feel the travel conditions are too dangerous, please stay home. Call the switchboard at AR Gould Hospital to reschedule your appointment.
School Closings:
MSAD 1 - Presque Isle, Mapleton area schools - Closed (No remote learning)
MSAD 32 -Ashland Schools - Closed (No remote learning)
MSAD 20 - Fort Fairfield Schools - Closed
Easton School Department - Closed (No remote learning)
MSAD 42 - Central Aroostook - Closed
RSU 39 - Caribou, Stockholm school - Closed
Woodland School - Closed
MSAD 45 - Washburn Schools - Closed
Limestone Community School - Closed
Caswell School - Closed
MSAD 24 - Van Buren - Closed
All Valley Unified Schools (SAD 27-Fort Kent, SAD 33 - Frenchville/ St. Agatha & Madawaska Community Schools) - Closed