Closings & Delays For Tuesday March 2nd

High winds and poor road conditions today have prompted the closure of schools and several agencies and offices in central and northern Aroostook County. Forecasters say we can expect blowing and drifting snow throughout the day and evening.

Closings for Tuesday, March 2:

The County Federal Credit Union will be closing all branches at 3:30PM 03/02/2021 due to weather.

UMFK will close at 3:00pm today due to inclement weather.

Town of New Sweden selectman meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled. Its rescheduled for March 9th

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital held a community vaccine clinic on today, Tuesday, March 2, at Northern Maine Community College. More than 1,000 people were scheduled to be vaccinated at the clinic, and a large proportion were able to make it. Due to road advisories from Maine State Police, the clinic will shut down early. Hospital staff will remain at the clinic site to honor appointments for people who are still on their way. If participants choose to cancel their appointment for Tuesday, they need to call the hospital switchboard at 207.768.4000. The hospital will reschedule their appointment for another clinic at a date to be determined.

(11:30 a.m.) State Police report Route 1 in Bridgewater area is closed until conditions improve. Route 89 between Caribou and Limestone also closed late this morning due to dangerous conditions.

**UPDATE: UMPI will be closed today due to dangerous driving conditions in central and northern Aroostook. No in-person or live distance classes or meetings will be held and offices on campus are closed. The Houlton Higher Education Center will open at 11 am.

Aroostook CA$H Coalition United Way of Aroostook will be closed for the remainder of the day..

Presque Isle Public Library closed at 1:00 p.m.

Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGAs are closing early at 6:00 p.m.

Aroostook Agency on Aging - CLOSED

Aroostook County Administrative Offices -CLOSED

Caribou Parks and Recreation Department - CLOSED

Caribou Town Office and Library - CLOSED

Woodland Town Office - CLOSED

Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - CLOSED

Fort Fairfield Town Office, Rec. Dept. and Library - CLOSED

Town of St. Agatha - CLOSED

Van Buren Town Office, Library, Recreation & Recycling - CLOSED

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce - CLOSED

Westfield Town Office - CLOSED

Mars Hill Recreation Dept. - CLOSED

Walter T.A. Hansen Memorial Library in Mars Hill -CLOSED



Houlton District Court - CLOSED

Crown of Maine Sanitation - Closed today - Pickup will be done on Friday.

Saucier’s Sanitation will not be doing pickups today in the Cross Lake and New Canada areas and will reschedule for tomorrow (Wednesday)

KMH Music in Presque Isle will be closed today due to the road conditions.

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says today's vaccine clinic at Northern Maine Community College is still on. But due to the frigid weather, if you have an appointment to get your COVID vaccine, please DO NOT arrive early. And if you do, please plan to stay in your vehicle until 10 minutes prior to your appointment. If you feel the travel conditions are too dangerous, please stay home. Call the switchboard at AR Gould Hospital to reschedule your appointment.

School Closings:

MSAD 1 - Presque Isle, Mapleton area schools - Closed (No remote learning)

MSAD 32 -Ashland Schools - Closed (No remote learning)

MSAD 20 - Fort Fairfield Schools - Closed

Easton School Department - Closed (No remote learning)

MSAD 42 - Central Aroostook - Closed

RSU 39 - Caribou, Stockholm school - Closed

Woodland School - Closed

MSAD 45 - Washburn Schools - Closed

Limestone Community School - Closed

Caswell School - Closed

MSAD 24 - Van Buren - Closed

All Valley Unified Schools (SAD 27-Fort Kent, SAD 33 - Frenchville/ St. Agatha & Madawaska Community Schools) - Closed