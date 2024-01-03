Armed Incident in Clifton Ends With Guns Seized, 1 Man Charged

Officials have released more information about an armed incident in Clifton that resulted in a man's arrest.

What Prompted Deputies to Go to the Residence?

The incident began with a 911 call that was received by the Penobscot Regional Communications Center just after 7:30 Wednesday morning. The caller said that he had fired one shot through a bedroom door after hearing noises inside his house.

Was Anyone Hurt?

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to continue their conversation with the man over the phone. While they were there, additional shots came from inside the house, so deputies established a perimeter around the residence, including evacuating some neighbors and suggesting others shelter-in-place. None of the shots fired came from the deputies involved in the incident.

Officials were eventually able to convince the person to exit the building after putting his firearm down. The 50-year-old man, whose name was not released, walked outside and was taken into custody. Deputies went into the house and found no other people inside. They did locate the family dog, that had died of a gunshot wound.

Why Were His Guns Seized?

Utilizing the yellow flag law process, deputies transported the man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. He was admitted and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

As a result of this incident, deputies seized several firearms from the residence.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker