30 Stars From Classic Rock Music Videos: Where Are They Now?

In its heyday, MTV served as a boon to rock bands looking to bring their music to a broader mainstream audience. While artists unquestionably received added attention once their videos were added to MTV, the network also served as a launching pad for many aspiring actors and models.

Music videos were flooded with attractive faces, often garnering heavy screen time without even uttering a line. The title of “Video Vixen” became a badge of honor, while teen boys everywhere stayed glued to their television, hoping to get a glimpse of rock’s new hot babe.

These clips quickly became ingrained in pop culture, leaving an indelible mark on the viewers watching. Don't believe us? Ask a guy who was in high school during the ‘80s if he remembers a scene from his favorite sitcom - he’ll probably struggle. Ask the same man if he remembers the videos for Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” or Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” - we bet his memory is much clearer.

Of course, video moments weren’t limited to women. Many male stars enjoyed the music video spotlight as well, with some parlaying the exposure into long and substantial careers.

For some actors, appearing in a major music video would signal the peak of their entertainment life. For others, it was just the beginning. We dug deep to find 30 stars from some of classic rock’s most recognizable videos, including clips from ZZ Top, Tom Petty, Billy Idol and more. Below, you find info on their life after music video stardom, and what they're doing now.