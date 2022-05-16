Class D Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings – May 16

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records and Heal Point Standings of the Class D Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season

Softball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Penobscot Valley 3-2 122.277 2 Woodland 7-2 99.862 3 So. Aroostook 6-1 91.836 4 Wisdom 4-0 80.250 5 Stearns 4-4 78.784 6 Hodgdon 7-2 68.799 7 Schenck 5-5 66.888 8 Katahdin 5-2 54.013 9 Machiass 4-4 36.116 10 Jonesport-Beals 1-6 24.571 11 Ashland 1-4 2.000 12 East Grand 1-5 1.666 12 Shead 1-5 1.666 14 Fort Fairfield 0-5 0.000 14 Central Aroostook 0-6 0.000 14 Bangor Christian 0-8 0.000

Baseball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Wisdom 2-1 113.333 2 Stearns 6-2 108.437 3 Penobscot Valley 4-2 106.305 4 Machias 6-2 105.873 5 Bangor Christian 7-2 94.444 6 Lee Academy 5-4 92.685 7 So. Aroostook 5-2 83.347 8 Woodland 8-1 81.948 9 Madawaska 4-4 76.500 10 Fort Fairfield 2-3 61.200 11 Van Buren 2-3 50.571 12 Katahdin 6-1 49.428 13 Hodgdon 4-4 34.107 14 Jonesport-Beals 1-6 10.793 15 Schenck 1-6 10.793 16 Washburn 0-5 0.000 16 Central Aroostook 0-6 0.000 16 Shead 0-6 0.000

Get our free mobile app