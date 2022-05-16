Class D Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings – May 16
Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records and Heal Point Standings of the Class D Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Penobscot Valley
|3-2
|122.277
|2
|Woodland
|7-2
|99.862
|3
|So. Aroostook
|6-1
|91.836
|4
|Wisdom
|4-0
|80.250
|5
|Stearns
|4-4
|78.784
|6
|Hodgdon
|7-2
|68.799
|7
|Schenck
|5-5
|66.888
|8
|Katahdin
|5-2
|54.013
|9
|Machiass
|4-4
|36.116
|10
|Jonesport-Beals
|1-6
|24.571
|11
|Ashland
|1-4
|2.000
|12
|East Grand
|1-5
|1.666
|12
|Shead
|1-5
|1.666
|14
|Fort Fairfield
|0-5
|0.000
|14
|Central Aroostook
|0-6
|0.000
|14
|Bangor Christian
|0-8
|0.000
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Wisdom
|2-1
|113.333
|2
|Stearns
|6-2
|108.437
|3
|Penobscot Valley
|4-2
|106.305
|4
|Machias
|6-2
|105.873
|5
|Bangor Christian
|7-2
|94.444
|6
|Lee Academy
|5-4
|92.685
|7
|So. Aroostook
|5-2
|83.347
|8
|Woodland
|8-1
|81.948
|9
|Madawaska
|4-4
|76.500
|10
|Fort Fairfield
|2-3
|61.200
|11
|Van Buren
|2-3
|50.571
|12
|Katahdin
|6-1
|49.428
|13
|Hodgdon
|4-4
|34.107
|14
|Jonesport-Beals
|1-6
|10.793
|15
|Schenck
|1-6
|10.793
|16
|Washburn
|0-5
|0.000
|16
|Central Aroostook
|0-6
|0.000
|16
|Shead
|0-6
|0.000
Get our free mobile app
10 Tips to Allow Cars and Motorcycles to Safely Coexist
It's possible for cars, trucks, and motorcycles to safely share the road, but it takes mindfulness and cooperation on everyone's part. Remember these 10 tips before heading out on your next journey.