Class D Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 16

Class D Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings – May 16

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records and Heal Point Standings of the Class D Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Penobscot Valley3-2122.277
2Woodland7-299.862
3So. Aroostook6-191.836
4Wisdom4-080.250
5Stearns4-478.784
6Hodgdon7-268.799
7Schenck5-566.888
8Katahdin5-254.013
9Machiass4-436.116
10Jonesport-Beals1-624.571
11Ashland1-42.000
12East Grand1-51.666
12Shead1-51.666
14Fort Fairfield0-50.000
14Central Aroostook0-60.000
14Bangor Christian0-80.000

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Wisdom2-1113.333
2Stearns6-2108.437
3Penobscot Valley4-2106.305
4Machias6-2105.873
5Bangor Christian7-294.444
6Lee Academy5-492.685
7So. Aroostook5-283.347
8Woodland8-181.948
9Madawaska4-476.500
10Fort Fairfield2-361.200
11Van Buren2-350.571
12Katahdin6-149.428
13Hodgdon4-434.107
14Jonesport-Beals1-610.793
15Schenck1-610.793
16Washburn0-50.000
16Central Aroostook0-60.000
16Shead0-60.000

 

Get our free mobile app

10 Tips to Allow Cars and Motorcycles to Safely Coexist

It's possible for cars, trucks, and motorcycles to safely share the road, but it takes mindfulness and cooperation on everyone's part. Remember these 10 tips before heading out on your next journey.
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top