Class C North Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday February 8

Just 3 days left in the regular season! Here are the updated Class C North Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning February 8th. Best of luck to everyone in the remaining games! See you in Bangor!

Class C North Boys

Ft. Kent 16-1 GSA 13-1 Lee Academy 8-3 Woodland 13-4 Dexter 12-4 Stearns 10-6 Calais 9-8 Ft. Fairfield 8-7 Hodgdon 10-6 Central 10-8 Penboscot Valley 7-7 Penquis Valley 7-8 Narraguagus 7-9 Madawaska 8-8 Searsport 5-10 Central Aroostook 6-9 Sumner 5-11 Mattanawcook 2-14 PCHS 2-12

Class C North Girls

Calais 13-3 Penobscot Valley 13-2 Stearns 10-3 Central 14-3 Hodgdon 13-2 Fort Kent 8-7 Dexter 9-5 Sumner 9-6 Central Aroostook 9-7 Mattanawcook Academy 6-9 Narraguagus 8-9 Woodland 6-9 Piscataquis 6-8 Fort Fairfield 6-8 Penquis Valley 3-13 Lee Academy 2-11 GSA 2-13 Madawaska 3-10 Searsport 3-11

