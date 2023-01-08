Class B North Girls and Boys Basketball Heal Points as of January 8

The 2022-23 Maine High School Basketball Team is about half over, with most teams having played 8 of their 16 regularly scheduled games. Here are the Class B North Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings as of Sunday morning, January 8th for games reported and played through Saturday, January 7th.

This year with the 2/3 rule for Tournament qualification, the top 12 teams qualify, with the top 4 teams earning a bye, then prelim games with 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 seeds playing each other.

Girls Class B North Heal Points as of Sunday, January 8, 2023

Girls Class B North Heal Points - January 8, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Girls Class B North Heal Points - January 8, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys Class B North Heal Points as of Sunday, January 8, 2023

Boys Class B North Heal Points - January 8, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association Boys Class B North Heal Points - January 8, 2023 Photo Maine Principal's Association loading...