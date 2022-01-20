Class B North Basketball Heal Points as of Thursday January 20 a.m.
There are 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season with still a lot of basketball to play. Here are the Class B Heal Point Standings as of Thursday morning, January 20th.
Girls Basketball
- Old Town 9-1
- Hermon 9-1
- Waterville 4-1
- Presque Isle 8-3
- Ellsworth 8-3
- MDI 6-3
- Foxcroft Academy 3-3
- Caribou 5-5
- Mount View 4-6
- Washington Academy 6-5
- Houlton 3-2
- MCI 5-6
- Belfast 2-8
- Winslow 3-7
- Bucksport 2-7
- Orono 1-8
- John Bapst 1-8
Boys Basketball
- Ellsworth 10-0
- Foxcroft Academy 8-2
- Orono 9-2
- Old Town 8-3
- Presque Isle 7-4
- Winslow 7-2
- Washington Academy 4-6
- Mount View 6-5
- John Bapst 5-2
- Houlton 3-5
- Hermon 5-5
- MDI 2-8
- Caribou 2-7
- MCI 3-8
- Bucksport 1-7
- Belfast 2-10
- Waterville 1-9
Game Scores from Wednesday January 19
- Presque Isle Girls defeated Houlton 56-55 in overtime
- Foxcroft Academy Girls defeated Central 51-41
- Hermon Girls defeated Washington Academy 59-30
- Waterville Boys defeated Belfast 55-37
Games Scheduled for Thursday January 20
- Houlton Girls at MDI
- Caribou Boys at Fort Kent
- Hermon Boys at Washington Academy
- John Bapst Boys at Ellsworth
