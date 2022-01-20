Class B North Basketball Heal Points as of Thursday January 20 a.m.

Class B North Basketball Heal Points as of Thursday January 20 a.m.

There are 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season with still a lot of basketball to play. Here are the Class B Heal Point Standings as of Thursday morning, January 20th.

Girls Basketball

  1. Old Town 9-1
  2. Hermon 9-1
  3. Waterville 4-1
  4. Presque Isle 8-3
  5. Ellsworth 8-3
  6. MDI 6-3
  7. Foxcroft Academy 3-3
  8. Caribou 5-5
  9. Mount View 4-6
  10. Washington Academy 6-5
  11. Houlton 3-2
  12. MCI  5-6
  13. Belfast 2-8
  14. Winslow 3-7
  15. Bucksport 2-7
  16. Orono 1-8
  17. John Bapst 1-8

Boys Basketball

  1. Ellsworth 10-0
  2. Foxcroft Academy 8-2
  3. Orono 9-2
  4. Old Town 8-3
  5. Presque Isle 7-4
  6. Winslow 7-2
  7. Washington Academy 4-6
  8. Mount View 6-5
  9. John Bapst 5-2
  10. Houlton 3-5
  11. Hermon 5-5
  12. MDI 2-8
  13. Caribou 2-7
  14. MCI 3-8
  15. Bucksport 1-7
  16. Belfast 2-10
  17. Waterville 1-9

Game Scores from Wednesday January 19

  • Presque Isle Girls defeated Houlton 56-55 in overtime
  • Foxcroft Academy Girls defeated Central 51-41
  • Hermon Girls defeated Washington Academy 59-30
  • Waterville Boys defeated Belfast 55-37

Games Scheduled for Thursday January 20

  • Houlton Girls at MDI
  • Caribou Boys at Fort Kent
  • Hermon Boys at Washington Academy
  • John Bapst Boys at Ellsworth
