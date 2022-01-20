Class B North Basketball Heal Points as of Thursday January 20 a.m.

There are 3 weeks left in the 2021-22 High School Basketball Season with still a lot of basketball to play. Here are the Class B Heal Point Standings as of Thursday morning, January 20th.

Girls Basketball

Old Town 9-1 Hermon 9-1 Waterville 4-1 Presque Isle 8-3 Ellsworth 8-3 MDI 6-3 Foxcroft Academy 3-3 Caribou 5-5 Mount View 4-6 Washington Academy 6-5 Houlton 3-2 MCI 5-6 Belfast 2-8 Winslow 3-7 Bucksport 2-7 Orono 1-8 John Bapst 1-8

Boys Basketball

Ellsworth 10-0 Foxcroft Academy 8-2 Orono 9-2 Old Town 8-3 Presque Isle 7-4 Winslow 7-2 Washington Academy 4-6 Mount View 6-5 John Bapst 5-2 Houlton 3-5 Hermon 5-5 MDI 2-8 Caribou 2-7 MCI 3-8 Bucksport 1-7 Belfast 2-10 Waterville 1-9

Game Scores from Wednesday January 19

Presque Isle Girls defeated Houlton 56-55 in overtime

Foxcroft Academy Girls defeated Central 51-41

Hermon Girls defeated Washington Academy 59-30

Waterville Boys defeated Belfast 55-37

Games Scheduled for Thursday January 20

Houlton Girls at MDI

Caribou Boys at Fort Kent

Hermon Boys at Washington Academy

John Bapst Boys at Ellsworth