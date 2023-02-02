Chris Stapleton is coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor for a huge summer concert on Thursday, July 6. The show features the legendary Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives + Allen Stone.

-See how to win tickets and ticket sales below-

Chris Stapleton Coming to Bangor in July

It’s truly amazing what Chris Stapleton has accomplished. Not only has he written some of the best country music ever, he’s won eight Grammy Awards, 10 ACM Awards, 14 CMA Awards. He’s also been given the honor of ACM’s Artist-Songwriter of the Decade.

He's worked with Jusitn Timberlake and been on tour with Guns N' Roses. His music says it all - Stapleton has four studio albums with his latest release Starting Over that won Best Country Album at the Grammys in 2022.

Watch the video of the title track, “Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Marty Stuart is an icon in country music. He has made 30 studio albums and was one of the most influential performers in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He has five Grammys and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame. Mary Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives have been together since 2002.

Here's the video for one of Mary’s biggest hits, "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'” with Travis Tritt.

Pre-Sale Ticket and Ticket Sales

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase on Thursday, February 9 from 10 am to 10 pm.

Tickets on are sale on Friday, February 10 starting at 10 am.

Go to Waterfront Concerts for more information.

Your Chance to Win Tickets

Download the station’s app for free for your chance to win tickets to one of the biggest shows this summer.

