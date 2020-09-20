Hear Previously Unreleased Clip of Chris Cornell’s ‘Only These Words’

This past Friday (Sept. 18) was Chris Cornell's daughter Toni's 16th birthday. In a post on his Instagram, Vicky Cornell shared videos and photos of the late singer with their daughter, along with a previously unreleased clip of the original version of his Higher Truth song "Only These Words."

“Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be,” the caption of the post says. "You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally. Your first sentence was ‘I love you’ to your baby brother when you first met him. As your dad so perfectly sang and what it’s always all about – ‘Only these three words repeating…I love you.'”

See the post below.

Toni joined Cornell several times onstage during his solo acoustic tours. The pair typically performed a cover of "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley and the Wailers. Since then, she has released her own original music, produced by her father, as well as several covers in his honor, including Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike."

Chris and Toni Cornell - "Redemption Song"