Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of former Soundgarden and Alice in Chains manager Susan Silver and the late Chris Cornell, has launched a discussion program called Mind Wide Open to normalize the topic of mental health in his honor. She made the announcement yesterday on her Instagram (May 18) on the three-year anniversary of his death.

The new series will take place on Instagram and will feature interviews with mental health professionals, public figures and other notable guests who seek to keep the conversations surrounding mental health going. In her announcement, Silver stated that her goal is to simply normalize mental health discussions, especially now, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am launching today in honor of my dad, who passed away three years ago on this date," she wrote in the post, which consists of several pictures of her and Cornell. "We often talked about our experiences with anxiety and depression, and mental health was something that he struggled with throughout his life. Through him, I learned how important it is to have someone who understands your darkness, validates your experiences, and gives you comfort."

"Losing my dad ripped a hole in my heart, and the grief and trauma that has followed comes with its own set of struggles. Through my experiences, I have become more aware of the stigma that surrounds discussing mental health and grief related issues. I want to use my platform to do what I can to create change around this stigma. I want all of us to have a safe place to open our minds and wear our hearts on our sleeves."

Read the full post below. Silver's first guest is Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, founder and director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute. She will provide further details regarding how to tune in on her Instagram.