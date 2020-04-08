Chief Justice to be Dean of UMaine’s Law School

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The chief justice of Maine’s highest court is stepping down to take a position as the dean of the University of Maine School of Law.

Leigh Ingalls Saufley has served as the chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court since 2001.

State officials said Wednesday that she'll leave that role on April 14. A spokeswoman for the Maine court system confirmed Saufley is leaving for the law school post.

The UMaine system says Saufley will not address her new role at the law school until she resigns from her chief justice role.