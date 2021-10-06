Check Your Packages: A Maine Company Just Recalled Over 5,000 Pounds of Lobster Meat

Lobster Meat Recall

This is never something you want to have to worry about, but according to WMUR, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration just issued a recall on over 5,000 pounds of cooked lobster meat that originates from a Maine company.

If you recently bought packages of cooked lobster meat from Greenhead Lobster Products, you'll want to make sure you check the following information to see if any of it matches up. If it does, do not eat it, because there's a chance its been contaminated with the bacteria Listeria.

WMUR reports that the following package information contains the possibly contaminated meat:

2-pound packages of Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat with best-if-used-by dates of (all in 2023): May 10, June 8, June 9, June 10, June 15, June 17, June 23, June 28, and August 3.

1-pound packages of Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat with a best-if-used-by date of June 22, 2023.

2-pound packages of Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat with best-if-used-by dates of (all in 2023): May 10, June 17, June 22, June 23, August 3, August 24, and August 25.

2-pound packages of Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat with best-if-used-by dates of (all in 2023): June 17, June 22, and June 23.

10.3-ounce packages of Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat with best-if-used-by dates of (all in 2023): May 10, June 9, and June 10.

3-pound packages of Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws with best-if-used-by dates of (all in 2023): June 8 and June 15.

There's more information about the recall on the Food & Drug Administration's official website. Check those dates and stay healthy!

