Check Out This Super Mario World Inspired Map of Maine
Super Mario New Hampshire
Last week shared on the New Hampshire subreddit, Miguel, "TheGeographyPin" shared his graphic design of the state of New Hampshire done in Super Mario World style.
He has taken on the task of doing all 50 states in this style and he just released the Maine piece.
Super Mario Maine
Just like with his other pieces he puts in the work to find iconic local landmarks. Look closely and you may see West Quoddy Light as well as a handful of other iconic lighthouses, Paul Bunyon, and even the giant L.L. Bean boot!
I feel like Bowser would set up shop at Fort Knox or Portland Head Light. You know King Boo would be hanging out in Stephen King's Bangor home.
What's Next?
TheGeographyPin is continuing to knock states off the list. To keep up with his creations follow him on Instagram here and purchase Super Mario Maine t-shirts here!