Check Out Dave Portnoy’s Hilariously Honest Maine Pizza Reviews

Pizza holds a special place in the hearts of Mainers. Folks from away might disparage our pizza prowess, but we know we've got some hidden gems.

And in the realm of daily content for pizza enthusiasts, the One Bite Pizza Reviews by Barstool Sports series remains not-so-hidden. These reviews, posted on weekdays, follow a simple mantra: "One bite, everybody knows the rules." Barstool's Founder, Dave "El Presidente" Portnoy, takes on the arduous task of reviewing one pizza joint per day until he's sampled them all.

There must be a joke involving Dave PORT-noy and Portland somewhere.

On Friday, September 15th, they treated us to a pizza review of Monte’s Fine Foods in Portland. And if that wasn't enough, the following Monday, they dropped a review of the renowned OTTO.

One spot that’s helped put the Maine pizza scene on the map is OTTO. With over 20 locations scattered across the region, OTTO has etched a spot for itself in the New England pizza space, and it all began right on Congress St. in Portland.

Dave shared amusing anecdotes about Portland, reminiscing about dating a girl from Lewiston who insisted she was from Auburn. Yeah, that checks out.

During one of his reviews, Dave chuckled about a cashier's offer to sprinkle basil on his pizza to make it "look fancy."

I'm not entirely sure about the number of stops Dave made during his time in our Pine Tree State. However, I can tell you that we have some amazing pizza spots in Bangor. If he enjoys good ‘za, he should certainly consider making the trip up here next time. We'd be more than happy to show him around!

