David "Big Papi" Ortiz is having an estate sale this Saturday at his Weston Estate. The home itself went on the market for over 6 million dollars last year. But now, you can buy all kinds of stuff that belongs to the most beloved Red Sox of all time. There some wicked nice and expensive stuff to buy and also some items that are downright cheesy.

How about a custom Big Papi Hoverboard?

Or this ORTIZ doormat?

You can see all the items for the estate sale here

There's plenty of cool Sox memorabilia to be had!

According to Exceptional Estate Sales.com, the Papi sale highlights will include:

A wide variety of Boston Red Sox and other sports memorabilia

Brunswick Billiards Metro pool table

Poker table

Arcade PC game cabinet

Route 66 themed chrome high top table and stools

Trestle dining table with 8 chairs

Jacobean style sideboard

Pair of red leather armchairs

Tufted leather bench from Horchow

Kitchen stools

Round pedestal kitchen table

Metal bunk bed

White queen four post bed with matching nightstands and mirrored dresser

Pottery Barn corner desk

Set of 5 brushed steel barstools

Simon Pearce glasses and barware

Simon Pearce baseball lamp

Hand-knotted Oriental rugs

Dash & Albert hooked rug

Louis Vuitton snow globe

Ladies' clothing and shoes

Dyson fan

Restoration Hardware, Frontgate, and other patio furniture

Weber grill

Rolls Royce neon sign

Vitamin Water fridge

First Degree Fitness rowing machine

Reebok exercise bike

Reebok treadmill

Cybex arc trainer

Trek bicycle

Homelite pressure washer

Lifetime composter

Hey, Papi stole Pedro's flip flops!

How about your own Green Monster Board?

Ahh...here's one for you. Big Papi's Pressure Washer!

