Chavis Hits Walk-Off, E-Rod Impressive in Red Sox 6-5 Victory Over Rays Friday [VIDEO]

Michael Chavis hit his 2nd homer of the Spring, a 2-run walk-off homer for the Boston Red Sox on Friday, March 5th as the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 in 7 innings.

As impressive as the walk-off homer was, the story of the game was Eduardo Rodriguez's impressive start on the mound for the BoSox. E-Rod went 2.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit, a solo homer and struck out 2. He didn't walk a batter. It was his 1st start since 2019, as he had contracted COVID last year, and then a heart related ailment, missing the abbreviated 2020 season.

Alex Verdugo made his 1st appearance of the Spring and was 1-2 with a double. Marwin Gonzalez starting at 1st base was 1-2 with a double.

Boston takes on the Minnesota Twins Saturday afternoon with the pregame starting at 1 p.m. Ryan Weber is scheduled to start for the BoSox.

The Red Sox will open the 2021 season at home against the Baltimore Orioles.