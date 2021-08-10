Charlotte The Great White Shark Closing In On Winter Harbor

She must be in town for this weekend's Winter Harbor Lobster Festival.

Somewhere between Schoodic Point and the Petit Manan Lighthouse is an 8 foot-long juvenile great white shark weighing in at about 338 lbs.

There may indeed be more, but Charlotte is the only one that we know for sure about.

The Ocearch Shark Tracker website shows us that Charlotte started her journey north back in the spring when she departed the waters of the Carolinas, where sharks hang out when it's cold.

By May 26th she came about 50 miles from the New Jersey shore, and then on June 13th, she was "pinged" zig-zagging with her brother and sister great white sharks in the Cape Cod area, where she spent the better part of July as well.

By August 6th Charlotte was well off the coast of Old Orchard Beach, and now just a few days later this fast-moving shark was pinged about 50 miles from Schoodic Point and heading towards the mainland. She's a mover, as during the last 72 hours Charlotte has swum 104 miles.

Looks like she has a game plan.

Maybe she plans on hopping onto the Island Explorer bus system at its stop on Schoodic Point, and heading into Winter Harbor for the parade this Saturday. We're also betting that she'll then casually enjoy all the things that the Festival has to offer while browsing through all the craft tables that'll be set up downtown.

We're pretty sure that the roaring engines of the annual lobster boat races will send her packing for St. John at some point.

But as long as Charlotte is not too hungry, she's more than welcome in the waters here in the Gulf of Maine just a few miles from the Winter Harbor Lobster Festival.

