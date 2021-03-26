Changes to Maine’s Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Voted Down

Annual vehicle inspections in Maine won't be going away any time soon.

The Legislature’s Transportation Committee on Wednesday turned down a series of bills that would have eliminated or altered the state’s vehicle safety inspection program.

One measure sought to do away with inspections for vehicles under 20 years old. Another proposed requiring inspections every two years. The bills were given a public hearing last week.

The Portland Press Herald reports the inspection program raises about $3.5 million each year for the state’s highway fund.