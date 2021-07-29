Police say a 43-year-old Centreville man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on the Trans-Canada Highway in northern Carleton County.

Western Valley RCMP and emergency personnel responded shortly after 8:00 p.m. to the crash on Route 2 in Greenfield. RCMP say it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a guardrail and rolled over. The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Mounties say a female passenger had to be removed from the wreckage with Jaws-of-Life equipment. She was transported to the hospital with what police called "non-life threatening injuries."

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The identities of the victims have not been released.