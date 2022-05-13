25-Year-Old Man Died in Fatal Single-Motorcycle Crash

A fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday, May 11, 2022. on Route 105 in Kilburn, New Brunswick claimed the life of a 25-year-old man from Centerville, N.B.

Located Unconscious in the Water

Police believe the driver lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected after he went off the road. Authorities on the scene located him unconscious in the water with a motorcycle close to the riverbank in Kilburn. He was given first aid by police until paramedics were able to help him at the sight of the crash. The motorcycle driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he died as a result of his injuries, said officials.

Multiple First Responders Assisted

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The Perth Andover RCMP, Perth Andover Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash scene after receiving a report of a person in distress.

The Crash is Under Investigation

The RCMP said, “Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.” Several agencies including an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is made available and released to the media and public. Look for additional details on social media and on the homepage. We will also send an app alert with breaking news.