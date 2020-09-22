Central Maine Medical Center Under Lockdown

According to WMTW, Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is currently under a lockdown.

The lockdown is in place due to a threat.

The threat came in via phone at 9:15 AM. The facility went into lockdown at 9:30 AM

While it was vague, the call seemed to indicate the threat of self-violence or violence against those at the hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, CMMC security staff chose to lock the facility down.

According to a Lewiston Police Department spokesperson, they have several officers on the scene.

No visitors are being allowed inside and officers are helping to screen patients at the emergency room.

This story will continue to be updated...

