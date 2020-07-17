Census Bureau Doing In-Person Visits in Maine

The U.S. Census Bureau is following up with households in Maine that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

Workers begin in-person visits Friday to households in Maine that have not yet responded. Nationwide, about 56 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 questionnaire. The current self-response rate in Maine is about 54%.

Because of the pandemic, census workers wear cloth face masks and come equipped with hand sanitizer, gloves, laptops and cellphones. They will ask questions from outside, and aren’t allowed in homes.