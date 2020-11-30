These 9 Celebrities Were Spotted Enjoying Maine This 2020

Maine is no doubt an incredible place.

From the delicious food (shout out to the lobster rolls!) to the gorgeous views (just find an iconic lighthouse or two) to the actual four seasons (it's hard to pick a favorite), there's a reason Mainers love the state and people from away want to constantly visit it.

They don't call it Vacationland for nothing, right?

So, really, it's no surprise that the super famous want to take part and take in all that the Pine Tree State has to offer.

And even considering all the negativity that 2020 has decided to throw at us, it couldn't deter the following celebrities from making the trip to Maine and having a great time here.

They aren't the first celebs to come to Maine, and they won't be the last. Who else do you think will be stopping by?