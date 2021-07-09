CDC: “Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don’t Need Masks Inside”

Earlier today (July 9th), the National Centers for Disease Control announced update guidelines for schools.

According to WMTW, the CDC announced that vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks inside buildings.

The announcement comes as we are seeing a drop in cases nationwide and as children as young as 12 become eligible for the vaccine.

That being said, the Centers for Disease Control are not suggesting that schools require either teachers or students to get vaccinated. And, the are not offering guidance on how to determine whether or not a person has been vaccinated.

Of course, it is important to note that Maine schools will not necessarily follow this guidance. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, guidance from the CDC has been taken as a suggestion.

At the time of the writing of this article, Maine school administrators have yet to weigh-in on the announcement.

Clearly, due to the fact that the minimum age for getting the vaccine is 12 years of age, this could cause some issues for schools that have a mix of students. Middle schools, for example. Or, schools in rural areas that have a large age range of students.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, to message the DJs, or to get breaking local news sent right to your phone. Plus, you can use it to participate in exclusive contests. Get it now by entering your phone number in the box below.

Get our free mobile app

Also, sign up for our email newsletter.