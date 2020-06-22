Carnival Cruise Lines Canceling All U.S. Sailings

Just when you were ready to pack your bags and hit that cruise that you have been putting off because of Covid. You head to the website to get some great offered deals and....what?!?! Yep. Carnival Cruise Line just announced that there will be no sailing. Instead they have extend the sailing suspension through out North America at least until the end of September, could be well into November.

According to the Carnival Cruise line website, all of the following sailings are being posponed.

All San Francisco sailings through 2020

sailings through 2020 All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including October 19, 2020

sailings through and including October 19, 2020 All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020

sailings through and including October 30, 2020 All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020

sailings through and including November 1, 2020 All Carnival Spirit Alaska, Hawaii, & Trans-Pacific sailings through and including October 6, 2020

sailings through and including October 6, 2020 All Other Ships sailings through and including September 30, 2020

There is a "No Sail Order" issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that is set to expire on July 24. Canada has a similar order in effect through October 31. However, Carnival doesn't feel safe in moving forward too fast.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we regret to inform our guests that Carnival Cruise Line is having to cancel the sailings. We truly value our guests and appreciate your patience and understanding."

If you got excited and booked a cruise in hopes of getting in on the great deals once they announced they would be sailing again, or If you were one those people who were previously booked on voyages departing September 30, 2020 or before and canceled your booking, Carnival is offering a incentives to help ease the pain.

carnival.com