Carmel Teen is In Custody After Allegedly Shooting His Father

A teenager from Carmel was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his father.

When Was This?

A large police presence in Carmel earlier this week was the result of a family issue on the Main Road. The Penobscot Regional Communications Center received a report of a shooting just before 4:00 Monday afternoon. The initial 911 call indicated that a man had been shot by his son. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office quickly located the victim and secured the home where the teen was located.

Was the Father Hurt Badly?

The father was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to the torso. At the last report, he was in stable condition. Deputies took the teen into custody without further incident and seized the firearm. Officials have not released the names of the father and his son.

What Will Happen to the Teen?

Sheriff's Department officials say this case reveals the ongoing challenges with the current juvenile criminal justice process, statutes, and mental health system. The placement of the teen was still being considered at the time of this writing.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

