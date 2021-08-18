Santana Announce New Album, ‘Blessings and Miracles’

Santana have announced a new album, Blessings and Miracles, which will arrive on Oct. 15. The LP will feature appearances by several guest musicians and collaborators, including Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Chris Stapleton, Rick Rubin and Corey Glover of Living Colour.

“I don’t choose people – it’s like I’m chosen,” Carlos Santana said in a press release announcing the album. “But, of course, I’m honored to work with such incredible artists. I'm a surfer riding those waves that become songs by different artists, creators and architects. I’m very fortunate that I have the opportunity to do that. It’s a gift I don’t take for granted.”

Blessings and Miracles also notably includes a reunion with Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas.

The pair famously collaborated on the 1999 Grammy-winning hit song “Smooth” and join forces once again for a new single called “Move.” You can hear the track below.

“‘Move’ came about was very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” Santana explained. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

The track also features American Authors, the indie-folk band best known for its 2013 song “Best Day of My Life.” On “Move,” Thomas handles the song’s first verse, while American Authors frontman Zac Barnett takes lead vocals on the second. All the while, Santana provides his distinctive guitar sound, delivering incendiary solos throughout the pop and Latin rock-inspired track.

You can see the album's track listing below.

Ahead of the LP's release, Santana will return to performing live on Aug. 25, when they resume their multiyear residency at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. In addition to those Sin City dates - which run through Sept. 4 before starting up again in November - the band will embark on the Blessings and Miracles tour. The brief trek sticks mostly to the eastern and southern states, beginning Sept. 11 in Atlantic City, and ending Oct. 2 in Oklahoma.

Santana, 'Blessings and Miracles,' Track Listing

1. "Ghost of Future Pull/ New Light"

2. "Santana Celebration"

3. "Rumbalero" (featuring Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra)

4. "Joy" (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton)

5. "Move" (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett & American Authors)

6. "A Whiter Shade of Pale" (featuring Steve Winwood)

7. "Break" (featuring Ally Brooke)

8. "She’s Fire" (Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana)

9. "Peace Power" (featuring Corey Glover)

10. "America for Sale" (featuring Kirk Hammett & Marc Osegueda)

11. "Breathing Underwater" (featuring Stella Santana, Avi Snow, MVCA)

12. "Mother Yes"

13. "Song for Cindy"

14. "Angel Choir" (featuring Gayle Moran Corea)/ All Together (featuring Chick Corea)

15. "Ghost of Future Pull II"